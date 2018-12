FORT ST. JOHN B.C. – Unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. remained steady in November at 4.3 percent.

In October the unemployment rate was 4.3 percent dropping from 5.6 percent in September. The Provincial unemployment rate also dropped in November to 4.4 percent from 4.5.

Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology, issued the following statement on the release of the November Labour Force Survey:

