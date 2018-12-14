-2.4 C
Up to 35 cm of snow possible in the Pine Pass
NewsRegional

Up to 35 cm of snow possible in the Pine Pass

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A snowfall warning has been upgraded for the Pine Pass to a winter storm warning.

A snowfall warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace and has been extended to Fort Nelson, but the warning has now been upgraded for the Pine Pass.  Environment Canada now says the Pine Pass could see up to 25 to 35 cm of snow by Saturday morning.

As for the B.C. Peace and Fort Nelson regions, that same low-pressure system could bring up to 15 cm of snow by Friday evening.



For updates on road conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca

The full winter storm warning for the Pine Pass can be seen below.

4:53 AM PST Friday 14 December 2018
Winter storm warning in effect for:

  • Highway 97 – Pine Pass

A snowstorm is expected.

25 to 35 cm of snowfall accumulation is expected over Pine Pass by early Saturday morning.

A deep low will track just south of Pine Pass today producing a favourable set-up for heavy snow over much of the B.C. central interior and especially Pine Pass. Heavy snow is already falling this morning. It will continue heavy at times today and this evening before easing overnight or early Saturday morning.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Adam Reaburn
