Update on the event in Grande Prairie in the Countryside South neighbourhood

GRANDE PRAIRIE, B.C. – Update on the RCMP event on 65 Avenue in the Countryside South neighbourhood.

On Monday, December 31, 2018, at approximately 1:48 AM Grande Prairie RCMP were called to a disturbance at a residence in the area of Countryside South. A male was believed to be armed and barricaded.

RCMP attended with Police Dog Services and the RCMP Emergency Response Team. One male was arrested without further incident.

Charges are pending and an update will be provided as more information becomes available.

Police remain on the scene but traffic flow has returned to normal.

RCMP would like to thank the public for their cooperation as this situation unfolded.

