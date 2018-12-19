-4.9 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, December 19, 2018
A view of the Pine Pass from a BC Highway webcam. Photo by DriveBC.
News

Vehicle recovery will cause delays in the Pine Pass

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Expect delays if you plan on travelling through the Pine Pass on Wednesday.

According to Drivebc.ca motorists can expect delays of up to an hour between 11:30 a.m. mountain time and 1 p.m.

Crews will be doing a vehicle recovery between Powder King Road and the Old Hasler Road.

During the time above, delays could be as long as 60 minutes.  For up to date road conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca

Here is the full message from Drivebc.ca

Highway 97. Vehicle recovery planned between Powder King Rd and Old Hasler Rd for 14.5 km (45 km south of Chetwynd to 44 km north of Pine Pass Summit). Starting Wed Dec 19 at 11:30 AM MST until Wed Dec 19 at 1:00 PM MST. Expect delays to 60 minutes. Last updated Wed Dec 19 at 8:31 AM MST. (DBC-4208)

Adam Reaburn
