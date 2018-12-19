Vehicle recovery will cause delays in the Pine Pass

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Expect delays if you plan on travelling through the Pine Pass on Wednesday.

According to Drivebc.ca motorists can expect delays of up to an hour between 11:30 a.m. mountain time and 1 p.m.

Crews will be doing a vehicle recovery between Powder King Road and the Old Hasler Road.

During the time above, delays could be as long as 60 minutes. For up to date road conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca

Here is the full message from Drivebc.ca

