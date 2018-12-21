Weedmart has officially opened their doors to the public

POUCE COUPE, B.C. – Weedmart opened their doors to a line of customers waiting to enter the cannabis retail store even with the blizzard type conditions outside.

At 11 am, Michelle Doonan, Owner of Weedmart, officially opened the doors to her shop, the third non-medical cannabis retail store in British Columbia.

- Advertisement -

“The response is everyone is thrilled,” said Doonan “all of our stock is in place and we are looking forward to peoples feedback”

Current hours of operation are;