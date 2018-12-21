-5.5 C
Fort St. John
Friday, December 21, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Weedmart has officially opened their doors to the public
News

Weedmart has officially opened their doors to the public

Tracy Teves

POUCE COUPE, B.C. – Weedmart opened their doors to a line of customers waiting to enter the cannabis retail store even with the blizzard type conditions outside.

At 11 am, Michelle Doonan, Owner of Weedmart, officially opened the doors to her shop, the third non-medical cannabis retail store in British Columbia.

- Advertisement -

“The response is everyone is thrilled,” said Doonan “all of our stock is in place and we are looking forward to peoples feedback”

Current hours of operation are;

  • Monday to Thursday 10 am – 10 pm
  • Friday and Saturday 10 am – 11 pm
  • Sunday Noon – 8 pm

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleToys for Tickets donates to Salvation Army Toy Drive

RECENT STORIES

News

Toys for Tickets donates to Salvation Army Toy Drive

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Mayor Lori Ackerman, members of City Council, and a by-law enforcement officer were on hand...
Read more
Canadian Press

Transport minister orders new fatigue rules amidst oil by rail ramp up

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA, O.N. - Transport Minister Marc Garneau is ordering railway companies to update rules to address employee fatigue. The minister...
Read more
News

Current list of cancelled school buses

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School buses that are cancelled in the FSJ and surrounding areas due to the...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

B.C. cities join global movement asking oil companies for climate change...

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Staff and contractors in Victoria have been crunching the numbers on climate change costs for the coastal city and it's not looking...

School buses cancelled in Dawson Creek & Fort St. John

Huskies have a tough game as they hosted the Canucks on...

Taylor Bridge Deck Maintenance rescheduled for Friday

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.