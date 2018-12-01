West Fraser announces holiday curtailments in Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. – West Fraser has announced holiday curtailments at four mills in B.C., including the mill in Chetwynd.

The curtailments are expected to reduce SPF lumber production by approximately 25 million board feet in 2018. According to the 100 Mile Press, the Chetwynd will stop production after the last shift on Dec. 14, 2018, and resume on Jan. 2, 2019.

Ted Seraphim, CEO of West Fraser stated, “Challenging lumber markets and high log costs coupled with log supply constraints have necessitated this difficult decision.”

Canfor also announced temporary curtailments in B.C. due to falling lumber prices.