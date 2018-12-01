-5.2 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, December 1, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

LIGHT A MOOSE

Presented by Rhyason Contracting

CLICK HERE TO DONATE
The West Fraser Mill in Chetwynd - Peace FM
Home News West Fraser announces holiday curtailments in Chetwynd
NewsRegional

West Fraser announces holiday curtailments in Chetwynd

Adam Reaburn

CHETWYND, B.C. – West Fraser has announced holiday curtailments at four mills in B.C., including the mill in Chetwynd.

The curtailments are expected to reduce SPF lumber production by approximately 25 million board feet in 2018.  According to the 100 Mile Press, the Chetwynd will stop production after the last shift on Dec. 14, 2018, and resume on Jan. 2, 2019.

Ted Seraphim, CEO of West Fraser stated, “Challenging lumber markets and high log costs coupled with log supply constraints have necessitated this difficult decision.”

- Advertisement -

Canfor also announced temporary curtailments in B.C. due to falling lumber prices.

Author

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement
Previous articleRegional District and Residents want Caribou Recovery Program halted

RECENT STORIES

News

Regional District and Residents want Caribou Recovery Program halted

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Union of B.C. Municipalities published an update from provincial officials in regards to...
Read more
News

Highway 29 closed between Chetwynd and Moberly Lake Road

Adam Reaburn -
UPDATE - The highway is now open in both directions. CHETWYND, B.C. - Highway 29 is closed from Chetwynd and...
Read more
Canadian Press

Oil and gas commission investigates quake in northeast British Columbia

Canadian Press -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The British Columbia Oil and Gas Commission says it is investigating a series of...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Oil and gas commission investigates quake in northeast British Columbia

Canadian Press -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The British Columbia Oil and Gas Commission says it is investigating a series of earthquakes that took place Thursday...

Peace Region forecasted to experience milder winter season

The City of Fort St. John launched the first video for...

Woodfibre LNG moves to next step with approval from Squamish First...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.