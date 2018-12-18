-5.4 C
The Yellow Vests rally on December 15 in front of M.P. Bob Zimmer's office. Source Facebook
News

Yellow Vests Canada to hold next rally this Saturday

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John division of Yellow Vests Canada have announced that they will be holding another rally this Saturday, December 22.

Last Saturday, December 15, many gathered in front of M.P. Bob Zimmer’s office to protest about, as the group claims, that the current federal government has failed the mass majority of Canadians in regards to the handling of immigration and job security.

The group says they will continue to protest every Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in front of the M.P.’s office located on 100 Street.

This is part of a movement that is growing across Canada with rallies held in Ottawa, Calgary, Edmonton, Chilliwack, Langley, Vancouver and several other locations.

The next rally in Fort St. John takes place this Saturday, December 22, at 11:00 a.m. at  M.P. Bob Zimmer’s office.

