Friday, December 14, 2018
Source Yellow Vests Canada
Yellow Vests Movement to rally in Fort St. John on Saturday

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Yellow Vests Movement group is scheduled to hold a rally outside of M.P. Bob Zimmer’s office on Saturday, December 15 at 11:00 a.m.

Local Yellow Vest Canada member, Sharon Young, says the reasons for the movement is the claim that the current federal government has failed the mass majority of Canadians in regards to the handling of immigration and job security.

“The current major government has failed Canadians. Mass Majority of people feel that statement to be true.  The current yellow vest movement in the country are ramping up in many areas and I would hope that the people of our fair city would benefit from knowledge in regards to this movement and the message behind it which seems to change daily but the main cause is the UN PAC agreement with the flood of illegal migrants that are being welcomed into our country on our dime, given freedoms while ours are being stripped. The lost jobs and revenue from the pipeline issues.  Manufacturing plants being closed down daily across our country.  We all Canadians need to be informed and I sincerely hope that our fine city still has freedom of speech.”

Young says in addition to tomorrow’s rally, they will have one on December 22.

According to Young, The Yellow Vests Canada site currently has 62,000 people with the first rally held last Saturday across Canada in cities including Ottawa, Calgary, Edmonton, Chilliwack, Langley, Vancouver and several other locations.

Scott Brooks
