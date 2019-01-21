-13.5 C
2019 SnoRiders - SledTown Champion is Tumbler Ridge!
News

2019 SnoRiders – SledTown Champion is Tumbler Ridge!

Tracy Teves
TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – With numbers going head to head, Tumbler Ridge emerged as the winner of the coveted 2019 Sledtown Championship.

Keith Powell, Publisher of SnoRiders said: “This is a record-breaking number of votes received, over 102,000 and the closest competition we have ever seen in SledTown.”

Although the final numbers won’t be confirmed until later today, shared Powell he goes on to say, “At the deadline last night the votes sat at, Tumbler Ridge  51,553 and Flin Flon 51,296.

For winning the SledTown Showdown 2019 Championship Trophy Tumbler Ridge has won front-page coverage with a cover story on all 30,000 copies of SnoRiders Magazine. They will also receive multiple articles online and in the SnoRiders e-newsletters highlighting the destination.

SledTown ShowDown is designed to create awareness of great snowmobiling destinations across Western Canada. Congratulations also goes out to Flin Flon for all of the support they rallied for their snowmobile destination.
In February ‘Invest Tumbler Ridge’ shared on their FB Page they intend on placing the below Billboard designed by C Ball Exposed outside of Edmonton as they to promote their community.
“We are certainly delighted about this win!” said John Powell – Director of Economic Development & Tourism of Invest Tumbler Ridge. Powell goes on to say “The win and the billboard are unrelated. We were going to promote TR and its winter sports in this location before the competition kicked off. We were just very lucky that the stars aligned and the deadline for the billboard artwork coincided.”

Billboard design by C Ball Exposed

