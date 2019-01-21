2019 SnoRiders – SledTown Champion is Tumbler Ridge!

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – With numbers going head to head, Tumbler Ridge emerged as the winner of the coveted 2019 Sledtown Championship.

Keith Powell, Publisher of SnoRiders said: “This is a record-breaking number of votes received, over 102,000 and the closest competition we have ever seen in SledTown.”

Although the final numbers won’t be confirmed until later today, shared Powell he goes on to say, “At the deadline last night the votes sat at, Tumbler Ridge 51,553 and Flin Flon 51,296.

For winning the SledTown Showdown 2019 Championship Trophy Tumbler Ridge has won front-page coverage with a cover story on all 30,000 copies of SnoRiders Magazine. They will also receive multiple articles online and in the SnoRiders e-newsletters highlighting the destination.