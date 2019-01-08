4.5 C
Fort St. John
Friday, January 25, 2019
Hockey teams battled it out on day two of the 7th Annual Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Challenge
8th Annual Crystal Cup taking place February 22 to 24
Sports

8th Annual Crystal Cup taking place February 22 to 24

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It is now less than a month away until the 8th Annual Crystal Cup Pond Hockey Challenge.

Organizers say they expect to see more than 100 teams participate in this year’s event.

“For this year’s Crystal Cup we are opening up to 32 teams in general, 10 in the Sapphire and 10 in the Coal. While the Sid Davis Memorial will be open to 10 teams per division including Pre-Novice, Novice, Atom, Pee-Wee, Bantam and Midget.”

The Crystal Cup will be taking place on February 22 to 24 at the south end of Charlie Lake.

For more information on the Cup, you can check out the Crystal Cup website.

Author

Scott Brooks
