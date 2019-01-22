Accident at 85th Ave and 86 Street

UPDATE: Police confirm a pedestrian was hit crossing at the 86 Street crosswalk early this morning.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

The northbound lanes on 86 Street are open and police remain on the scene, southbound traffic on 86th St is being diverted east (left) at 85 ave.

It is advised to avoid this area if possible.

If you have more information on this matter you can email; [email protected]