Additional work to be performed on Taylor Bridge Tonight

TAYLOR, B.C. – Yellowhead Road and Bridge North Peace say additional work on the Taylor Bridge will be taking place tonight, Thursday, January 17.

YRB says additional work is needed to complete deck welding maintenance.

Originally, maintenance was scheduled to take place on the nights of January 14 and the 15, along with additional work performed on January 16.

Maintenance will begin at 7 p.m. until 3:30 a.m.

Traffic will be single lane alternating with up to 20-minute delays.

YRB is advising drivers to plan this delay in their commute.

Check DriveBC for updates or you can call the after-hours line at 1-888-883-6688.