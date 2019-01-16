FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Sunrise Rotary Club is hosting the gala fundraising event an ‘Evening Under the Stars’ February 16th, 2019 at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Center.

This is a major fundraiser for the year which includes live entertainment, dinner and live and silent auctions.

Funds raised from this event will go towards two projects. The Fort St. John Rotary Spray Park is the local project and the international project is in support of the End Polio Now Campaign, Rotary’s international fight for global polio eradication.

Tickets for the event cost $100.00 each and are available to purchase from Sunrise Rotary Members, SunFM, The Investors Group or contact Amy Titley of the Rotary club at 250.261.8032.

The evening starts at 5:30 pm with Cocktails followed by dinner at 6:30 pm Dinner. The featured entertainment for the evening will be live music performed by Last Horse Standing.

To view, the FB Event Page CLICK HERE