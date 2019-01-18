BC Chamber of Commerce call for Nominations 2019 Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The BC Chamber of Commerce has one vacancy in the Northeast without an incumbent.

The BC Chamber of Commerce is seeking people that want to help shape the Chamber’s future through their actions, words and principals to serve on the 2019 Board of Directors.

They seek dynamic individuals to serve as leaders in their pursuit of advocacy, insight, and influence.

If you or know someone that would be suited to or would like to join the Board yourself, read the nomination package CLICK HERE

The deadline for submissions is 11:59PM, Friday, February 4, 2019.