-8.3 C
Fort St. John
Friday, January 4, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photo source: Flickr
Home News BC Government reducing prescription costs as part of Fair PharmaCare investment
News

BC Government reducing prescription costs as part of Fair PharmaCare investment

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The B.C. Government is helping families get the prescription drugs they need as part of the Fair PharmaCare investment.

The Government is investing $105 million in reducing or eliminating deductibles and co-payments for lower-income households.

Minister of Health, Adrian Dix, says that no family should have to make the decision between buying food or family health.

“No one should have to make the difficult decision between their family’s health and putting food on the table. We know that for many working households, needed prescriptions were going unfilled too often because Fair PharmaCare deductibles were too high. The changes we have made will provide thousands of families with the relief they need.”

Previously, a household earning a net annual income between $15,000 and $30,000 would have to pay between $300 and $600 in deductibles before Fair PharmaCare would start to provide coverage assistance.

- Advertisement -

Ministry of Health data has shown a link between low-income levels, deductibles and decreased drug spending, indicating that families will forgo filling prescriptions because of the cost, opting for other essentials, such as housing and groceries.

Families earning under $45,000 in net annual income are also benefiting from this investment. Deductibles and co-payments have been lowered for households earning between $30,000 and $45,000 net, annually. Fair PharmaCare co-payments have also been eliminated for seniors born before 1940 earning a household net annual income up to $14,000, and for the lowest income households, those earning up to $13,750.

Previously, anyone registered with Fair PharmaCare, even people with the lowest incomes, would have to pay out-of-pocket before receiving 100 percent coverage.

The Government says by eliminating the family maximum for the lowest-earning families and reducing it for those earning less than a net annual income of $45,000 – families will save more on prescriptions throughout the year.

For more information on Fair Pharmacare, you can visit the Pharmacare website.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleNEBC Bantam Trackers at Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament
Next articleFort St John’s Capital Budget to be presented to council Monday

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St John’s Capital Budget to be presented to council Monday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council will be looking at the 2019-2023 Capital Budget at the...
Read more
Energy News

Resource Coalition Convoy heading to Ottawa in February

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A coalition of grassroots pro resource groups are organizing a convoy from Western Canada and...
Read more
News

Killbillies in search of a place for practice

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Energetic City Roller Derby Association's Killbillies is looking for a place to practice. Kailey...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Energetictickets.ca Events

Laugh your Ice Off Comedy

Adam Reaburn -
It's that time of year again when we dust off the snow and head out to The LIDO for the Laugh Your Ice Off...

Resource Coalition Convoy heading to Ottawa in February

Killbillies in search of a place for practice

Plunging Calgary office values linked to high oil and gas unemployment...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.