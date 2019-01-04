BC Government reducing prescription costs as part of Fair PharmaCare investment

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The B.C. Government is helping families get the prescription drugs they need as part of the Fair PharmaCare investment.

The Government is investing $105 million in reducing or eliminating deductibles and co-payments for lower-income households.

Minister of Health, Adrian Dix, says that no family should have to make the decision between buying food or family health.

“No one should have to make the difficult decision between their family’s health and putting food on the table. We know that for many working households, needed prescriptions were going unfilled too often because Fair PharmaCare deductibles were too high. The changes we have made will provide thousands of families with the relief they need.”

Previously, a household earning a net annual income between $15,000 and $30,000 would have to pay between $300 and $600 in deductibles before Fair PharmaCare would start to provide coverage assistance.

Ministry of Health data has shown a link between low-income levels, deductibles and decreased drug spending, indicating that families will forgo filling prescriptions because of the cost, opting for other essentials, such as housing and groceries.

Families earning under $45,000 in net annual income are also benefiting from this investment. Deductibles and co-payments have been lowered for households earning between $30,000 and $45,000 net, annually. Fair PharmaCare co-payments have also been eliminated for seniors born before 1940 earning a household net annual income up to $14,000, and for the lowest income households, those earning up to $13,750.

Previously, anyone registered with Fair PharmaCare, even people with the lowest incomes, would have to pay out-of-pocket before receiving 100 percent coverage.

The Government says by eliminating the family maximum for the lowest-earning families and reducing it for those earning less than a net annual income of $45,000 – families will save more on prescriptions throughout the year.

For more information on Fair Pharmacare, you can visit the Pharmacare website.