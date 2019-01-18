-16.5 C
Fort St. John
Friday, January 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home Canadian Press BC Hydro says more customers hit by scams in 2018 than in...
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

BC Hydro says more customers hit by scams in 2018 than in the last four years

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

VANCOUVER, B.C – BC Hydro says fraudsters posing as employees of the Crown utility conned customers out of thousands of dollars last year, making it the most scam-ridden period since frauds started gaining momentum in 2014.

Hydro says in a statement that it’s received nearly 6,000 reports of customers being contacted by swindlers in the last four years, and that 2,000 of those complaints came in 2018.

But the utility estimates the number of complaints is far lower than the actual number of scams because it believes most attempted and successful frauds are not reported.

- Advertisement -

It says customers provincewide were bilked out of more than $45,000 in 2018 alone, with Vancouver, Nanaimo, Surrey, Vernon, Burnaby and Richmond the most targeted communities.

Victims were contacted by phone, email or text and told their electricity would be cut off if a payment was not received via prepaid cash or credit card, or through a bitcoin ATM.

Hydro is reminding customers that it does not accept payment in bitcoin or via prepaid cash or credit cards, and it sends notices by mail and automated telephone message if an account is in arrears.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Advertisement
Previous articleAlberta spending millions to promote Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion
Next articleBig Bam Ski Hill has great start to season

RECENT STORIES

News

BC Chamber of Commerce call for Nominations 2019 Board of Directors

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The BC Chamber of Commerce has one vacancy in the Northeast without an incumbent. The BC Chamber of...
Read more
Arts & Culture

Grants available to showcase B.C. artists internationally

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is making grants available to showcase B.C. artists internationally. B.C....
Read more
News

Tumbler Ridge hosts Annual Winter Carnival

Tracy Teves -
TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C.- Is home to the week-long celebration of winter, there are planned daily events that offer something for...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Failure of MEG takeover deal is ‘credit positive’ for Husky, says...

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Shares in oilsands producer MEG Energy Corp. continued to slide Friday after a credit rating agency said rival Husky Energy Inc.'s failure...

Blueberry River First Nations to host Open House

Midget Predators to host 2019 BC Midget Female Hockey Championships

City of FSJ and North Peace Gymnastics to host annual Dodgeball...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.