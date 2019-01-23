BC Liquor Stores delivering cheer with the Share-a-Bear Program

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Over 23,000 Share-a-Bears were donated to local charities over the holiday season due to BC Liquor Store customers throughout the province.

The Share-a-Bear Program began in 1989, by customers purchasing a stuffed bear to take home and the bear’s twin is donated. BC Liquor Stores employees select the agency which will receive the bears such as a shelter, local charity or the hospital. The bears are then distributed in time for the holidays.

This year’s tally of bears purchased surpassed the 2017 campaign by over 1,000 bears.

The stores that sold the most bears in the 2018 holiday season were:

1. Dawson Creek: 1,961 bears

2. Fort St. John: 1,841 bears

3. Prince George Pine Centre: 1,230 bears

Fort St John donated their bears to the First Responders, Clinics and the Fort St. John Hospital.

“There is a friendly competition amongst employees around the province to see which store can sell and donate the most bears,” said Michael Procopio, executive director for liquor retail services, noting that the same three stores finished in the same order the previous year.

“All our employees are proud to support local charities and bring joy to those in need during the holiday season through the Share-a-Bear program, and we’re happy to see that the initiative gets more popular each year,” Procopio said.

Approximately 672,000 bears have been donated to charities, shelters and hospitals.