BC Naturals Resource Forum in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – 16th Annual Natural Resource Forum is set to take place January 22nd to the 24th, 2019.

The 2019 Program will focus on innovation and collaboration in the resources sector. The event will host moderators, panellists and keynote speakers that are covering a range of topics such as;

Innovation and Technology

Unlocking Potential Within Indigenous Communities

Mining: Excellence in Innovations

Charting Forestry’s Future

The Future of Energy – Canada’s Opportunity

Transformative Influences in the Resource Sector

and more!

The Tradeshow Forum will also include a diverse range of speakers offering informed perspectives on innovation in BC’s resource sector. This is an opportunity to connect with; natural resource delegates interested in developing resource projects; resource companies active in northern BC; consultants; engineering firms; equipment suppliers and service companies; First Nations and communities; government representatives; and labour, trade, and safety professionals.

The event includes an opening Banquet on Tuesday evening, the Resource Ministers Breakfast on Wednesday, two Keynote Luncheon, networking breaks and receptions, high-profile speakers and a 72-booth tradeshow.

For more information on the forum CLICK HERE