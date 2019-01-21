-13.5 C
Fort St. John
Monday, January 21, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News BC Naturals Resource Forum in Prince George
News

BC Naturals Resource Forum in Prince George

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – 16th Annual Natural Resource Forum is set to take place January 22nd to the 24th, 2019.

The 2019 Program will focus on innovation and collaboration in the resources sector. The event will host moderators, panellists and keynote speakers that are covering a range of topics such as;

  • Innovation and Technology
  • Unlocking Potential Within Indigenous Communities
  • Mining: Excellence in Innovations
  • Charting Forestry’s Future
  • The Future of Energy – Canada’s Opportunity
  • Transformative Influences in the Resource Sector
  • and more!

The Tradeshow Forum will also include a diverse range of speakers offering informed perspectives on innovation in BC’s resource sector. This is an opportunity to connect with; natural resource delegates interested in developing resource projects; resource companies active in northern BC; consultants; engineering firms; equipment suppliers and service companies; First Nations and communities; government representatives; and labour, trade, and safety professionals.

- Advertisement -

The event includes an opening Banquet on Tuesday evening, the Resource Ministers Breakfast on Wednesday, two Keynote Luncheon, networking breaks and receptions, high-profile speakers and a 72-booth tradeshow.

For more information on the forum CLICK HERE 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleMP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Caribou Recovery Program
Next articleNEBC Yukon Trackers visited Peace River Royals on Sunday

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

TransCanada’s Keystone Pipeline authorized to begin additional construction activities on its Keystone XL Project in Canada

Scott Brooks -
CALGARY, A.B. - The National Energy Board has approved, on January 21, TransCanada's Keystone Pipeline GP Ltd. request to begin winter...
Read more
Energy News

LNG Canada approves $937 million in contracts and subcontracts to First Nations and Canadian businesses

Scott Brooks -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - LNG Canada has recently announced the value of contracts and subcontracts approved as of December 2018, following...
Read more
News

GoFundMe Fundraiser for Nicole Reid

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local resident Nicole Reid was found unresponsive in her home, due to heart failure...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Caribou Recovery Program

Bob Zimmer -
Bob’s Weekly Report   It’s been two months since local representatives and stakeholders, myself including, began raising the alarm about reports of potential plans for caribou...

Fort St John Flyers hosted Grimshaw Huskies on Saturday

GoFundMe Fundraiser for Nicole Reid

Grande Prairie RCMP investigate shooting incident

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.