News BC Nurses and health employers ratify agreement under mandate
News

BC Nurses and health employers ratify agreement under mandate

Scott Brooks
VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Nurses’ Bargaining Association has ratified a new agreement under the Government’s Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate.

The Bargaining Association says they represent approximately 44,000 registered, psychiatric and licensed practical nurses in B.C.

As stated in a press release, the agreement between the Association and the Health Employers’ Association of B.C. focuses on improving services for people and ensuring fair and affordable compensation. The agreement covers nurses working in hospitals, long-term care, community and public health, home support and mental health facilities throughout the Province.

Here is what the agreement includes:

  • a three-year term of April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2022
  • general wage increases of 2% per year
  • modernized staffing language that provides more certainty for employers and nurses, and improves continuity of patient care
  • improved language to clarify and streamline the process for staff to address professional practice challenges in the workplace

According to the Province, the Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate supports the government’s commitment to improve the services people count on, make life more affordable and invest in sustainable economic growth. The mandate is consistent with B.C.’s commitment to balanced budgets and sound fiscal management.

Currently, there are just over 197,000 public-sector employees covered by tentative or ratified agreements reached under B.C.’s Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate.

To learn more about public sector bargaining in B.C., you can visit the Province’s website.

Author

Scott Brooks
Previous articleTickets now on sale for the 2019 Coy Cup
Next articlePeace Region continues to experience mild weather patterns

