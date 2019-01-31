BC Oil & Gas Commission to launch Mediation Service Pilot Project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission will be launching a new Mediation Service.

According to OGC, the Mediation Service will provide an additional level of support for landowners in cases where landowners and companies are not able to agree on remedies for complaints and site restoration post permit.

The Commission says they have identified a need when it comes to managing differences throughout the energy activity lifecycle.

“Due to a broadening of the Commission’s role in engagement, the Commission has identified a need for support and processes to bridge existing services for stakeholders during the permitting process and managing differences throughout the full lifecycle of energy activities.”

The Mediation Service will be:

A confidential process with an experienced Commission mediator

Independent of any Commission decision making.

A no-cost service with no opportunity for funding.

Available for landowners and industry who have issues within the Commission’s regulatory jurisdiction.

According to OGC, this service contributes to the Commission’s values of transparency and responsiveness and respects those affected by energy resource development.

The Commission will be launching the Mediation Service as a pilot project for one year and will then evaluate its effectiveness and demand.

At this time the pilot project is restricted to landowners with activity on their property.

In most cases, landowners and external parties will be referred by Commission employees, such as inspectors, who are familiar with the differences between the two parties and recognize mediation may be beneficial.

However, if external parties are unsure of whether they qualify for this service or not they can email [email protected] with additional questions.