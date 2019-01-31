-18.7 C
Fort St. John
Friday, February 1, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News BC Oil & Gas Commission to launch Mediation Service Pilot Project
News

BC Oil & Gas Commission to launch Mediation Service Pilot Project

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission will be launching a new Mediation Service.

According to OGC, the Mediation Service will provide an additional level of support for landowners in cases where landowners and companies are not able to agree on remedies for complaints and site restoration post permit.

The Commission says they have identified a need when it comes to managing differences throughout the energy activity lifecycle.

- Advertisement -

“Due to a broadening of the Commission’s role in engagement, the Commission has identified a need for support and processes to bridge existing services for stakeholders during the permitting process and managing differences throughout the full lifecycle of energy activities.”

The Mediation Service will be:

  • A confidential process with an experienced Commission mediator
  • Independent of any Commission decision making.
  • A no-cost service with no opportunity for funding.
  • Available for landowners and industry who have issues within the Commission’s regulatory jurisdiction.

According to OGC, this service contributes to the Commission’s values of transparency and responsiveness and respects those affected by energy resource development.

The Commission will be launching the Mediation Service as a pilot project for one year and will then evaluate its effectiveness and demand.

At this time the pilot project is restricted to landowners with activity on their property.

In most cases, landowners and external parties will be referred by Commission employees, such as inspectors, who are familiar with the differences between the two parties and recognize mediation may be beneficial.

However, if external parties are unsure of whether they qualify for this service or not they can email [email protected] with additional questions.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Previous articleNPSS Grizzlies Senior Basketball teams to play in tournaments this weekend
Next articleFSJ RCMP tips for keeping pedestrians safe

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Interim injunction against Wet’suwet’en members not going away soon: lawyer

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A lawyer for members of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation who oppose a natural gas pipeline through...
Read more
Energy News

Pembina Pipeline Corporation approves phase eight of Peace Pipeline Expansion

Scott Brooks -
CALGARY, A.B. - Pembina Pipeline Corporation has announced that it has approved an additional expansion of its Peace Pipeline system. Pembina...
Read more
News

Blizzard warning issued for the Pine Pass

Adam Reaburn -
CHETWYND, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning for the Pine Pass. The warning says the area is...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Burning planned this winter in Site C project areas

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be doing their clearing and debris management in various Site C project areas. Merchantable trees of sufficient...

NEBC Yukon Trackers in Calgary this weekend for IHA

Child Development Centre Seeks Performers for 45th Talent Show

Ministry broadens hiring credentials for new frontline workers

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.