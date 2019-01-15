-10.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Beaverlodge RCMP arrest three in stolen property investigation
NewsRegional

Beaverlodge RCMP arrest three in stolen property investigation

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – On January 8th, 2019 Beaverlodge RCMP received a call of three individuals in a stolen vehicle in the area of Demmitt. RCMP attended the location and located the individuals on a lease site in the area. The trio were arrested without incident and police discovered two additional trucks, a camper, cargo trailer, and an ATV that were all confirmed to be stolen.

Tyler Calliou, 31, of Dawson Creek, is facing the following charges:
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 x 6
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000
  • Breach of Recognizance x 3
  • Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle x 2
  • Mischief under $5000 x 2
  • Leaving the Scene of an Accident
Devin Calliou, 23, of Dawson Creek, is facing the following charges:
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 x 2
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000
  • Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Flight from Police
Randy Larson, 52, of Valhalla Centre, is facing the following charges:
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 x 3
  • Possession of Property Obtained Under $5000
Larson was released with a court date shortly after while Devin and Tyler Calliou were held for Judicial Interim Release hearings and were later released on bail.
As this matter is now before the courts no further information will be made available.
- Advertisement -

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleIndigenous energy summit includes session on pipeline ownership options
Next articlePrincipals present Framework Overviews at School District 60 Committee of the Whole Meeting

RECENT STORIES

News

The City is moving forward with enforcement of six secondary suites

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Council carried the motion to place bylaw contravention notices on six property titles that...
Read more
News

Principals present Framework Overviews at School District 60 Committee of the Whole Meeting

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Principals from three local schools were at a recent School District 60 Committee of...
Read more
Canadian Press

Indigenous energy summit includes session on pipeline ownership options

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - First Nations that produce oil and gas in Canada will hear presentations Wednesday at the Indigenous Energy...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Wiggles & Giggles Group Daycare to open second location this spring

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Wiggles & Giggles Group Daycare will be opening a second location in Fort St. John. In a press release,...

Fort St John RCMP recover fender flares

Midget Predators performed well on the road over the weekend

The Community of FSJ and City Council support the RCMP’s Safe...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.