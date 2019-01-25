0.8 C
Fort St. John
Friday, January 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Beaverlodge RCMP seek public assistance to locate missing youth
News

Beaverlodge RCMP seek public assistance to locate missing youth

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

WEMBLEY, A.B. – Beaverlodge RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16 year old Madison Dugray. Madison was last seen on January 23, 2019 in Wembley.

Madison is described as:

– Indigenous female
– 5’6″, 160 lbs.
– Brown hair, brown eyes
– Wearing a red sweater and jeans

- Advertisement -

The investigation is ongoing and there is a general concern for her well-being. If you have information on the whereabouts of Madison Dugray please call the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2955 or call your local police. 

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleTeam Tardi wins another game at 2019 Canadian Junior Curling Championships
Next articleThe City will choose the next design steps for the Festival Plaza

RECENT STORIES

News

The City will choose the next design steps for the Festival Plaza

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The upcoming City Council meeting on Monday, January 28th, 2019, Council will choose the next...
Read more
News

Three Arrested in Drug Bust on January 22

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - A joint investigation between ALERT and Grande Prairie RCMP has resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine,...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person: Update

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP would like to advise that Dakota Hughes has been located. He is safe and unharmed.Hughes...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person: Update

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP would like to advise that Dakota Hughes has been located. He is safe and unharmed.Hughes was reported missing on January...

NEBC Yukon Trackers on the road this weekend to Whitecourt

RCMP seek help identifying a transport truck

New Outdoor Lights for Kin Park Ice Rink

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.