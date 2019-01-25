Beaverlodge RCMP seek public assistance to locate missing youth

WEMBLEY, A.B. – Beaverlodge RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16 year old Madison Dugray. Madison was last seen on January 23, 2019 in Wembley.
Madison is described as:
– Indigenous female
– 5’6″, 160 lbs.
– Brown hair, brown eyes
– Wearing a red sweater and jeans
The investigation is ongoing and there is a general concern for her well-being. If you have information on the whereabouts of Madison Dugray please call the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2955 or call your local police.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.