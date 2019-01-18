-16.5 C
Fort St. John
Friday, January 18, 2019
Big Bam Ski Hill
Big Bam Ski Hill has great start to season
Sports

Big Bam Ski Hill has great start to season

Scott Brooks
TAYLOR, B.C. – The Big Bam Ski Hill was up and running last weekend for the first time this season.

Big Bam Ski Hill Secretary, Tawnia Salsbury, says the first weekend of operations went well despite some equipment issues.

“It went great despite the lift issues. We had a lot of positive feedback and a ton of local people come out to spend time on the hill.”

Salsbury says the Ski Hill will be open again this weekend with the tow line now in operation.

“We are open 10-6 both Saturday and Sunday this coming weekend, and the tow is up and running now.”

The Big Bam Ski Hill is a volunteer-driven, non-profit group of individuals who see the value in having a nearby winter recreational site.

For more information, you can visit Big Bam’s website.

Scott Brooks
