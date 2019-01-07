-20.4 C
Fort St. John
Monday, January 7, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Big Bam Ski Hill. Photo courtesy: Facebook page.
Home News Big Bam Ski Hill set to open this Saturday
NewsSports

Big Bam Ski Hill set to open this Saturday

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The wait is over for skiers and snowboarders as the Big Bam Ski Hill will be opening for the season on January 12.

Big Bam Ski Hill Secretary, Tawnia Salsbury, says the Ski Hill will be opening this Saturday, with a soft opening to the season.

“This will be a soft opening; we don’t have any event planned we are still prepping, but we will be open to the public that day.”

Current hours of operations are Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For further information, you can visit the Big Bam Ski Hill website.

- Advertisement -

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP lay charges following traffic stop
Next articleMP Bob Zimmers Weekly Report – Keeping firearms away from criminals

RECENT STORIES

News

One charged after incident on Highway 43 near Crooked Creek

Adam Reaburn -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - One person has been charged after an incident near Crooked Creek Alberta. At approximately 5:15 p.m....
Read more
News

Free Grant writing workshop for farmers

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After many conversations between local farmers and NEAT's Northern Co-Hort, the free Grant Writing...
Read more
Canadian Press

RCMP planning to enforce court injunction over anti LNG pipeline protest in B.C.

Canadian Press -
HOUSTON, B.C. - The RCMP says it is enforcing a court injunction today requiring the removal of a blockade...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Big Bam Ski Hill set to open this Saturday

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The wait is over for skiers and snowboarders as the Big Bam Ski Hill will be opening for the season on...

Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges following traffic stop

Recognizing excellence in B.C. education, with the second Premier’s Awards

NEBC Bantam Trackers finish off strong at Kamloops International Bantam Ice...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.