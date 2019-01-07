Big Bam Ski Hill set to open this Saturday

TAYLOR, B.C. – The wait is over for skiers and snowboarders as the Big Bam Ski Hill will be opening for the season on January 12.

Big Bam Ski Hill Secretary, Tawnia Salsbury, says the Ski Hill will be opening this Saturday, with a soft opening to the season.

“This will be a soft opening; we don’t have any event planned we are still prepping, but we will be open to the public that day.”

Current hours of operations are Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For further information, you can visit the Big Bam Ski Hill website.