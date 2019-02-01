Blizzard warning issued for the Pine Pass

CHETWYND, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning for the Pine Pass.

The warning says the area is experiencing strong winds and heavy snow causing blizzard conditions.

The winter storm warning remains in place for the rest of the South Peace. The storm that has moved into the area could bring 20 to 50 cm of snow.

Tumbler Ridge could see the most snow at 50 cm, with Dawson Creek and the rest of the South Peace receiving anywhere from 30 to 40 cm. In the North Peace, Fort St. John could receive 10 to 15 and Hudson’s Hope could receive 20 cm.

Travel through the Pine Pass is not recommended at this time. For current road conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca

