News

Blueberry River First Nations to host Open House

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blueberry River First Nations will be hosting a public Open House on January 25.

This Open House is for the public to learn about the Treaty Land Entitlement Process and the goals for Blueberry River First Nations’ selected lands.

This event is being hosted by the Chief and Council of the Blueberry River First Nations.

The Open House is taking place on January 25, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

For more information, you can contact Sherry Dominic at [email protected].

Scott Brooks
