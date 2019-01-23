-16 C
Bob Zimmer hosts Northern BC Caribou Closures Town Hall

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It has been two months since Bob Zimmer, local representatives and stakeholders began raising the alarm about plans for a potential Caribou Recovery Program in the Region.

Zimmer will be hosting a Public Northern BC Caribou Closures Town Hall on February 2nd at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre in Fort St. John from 9:00 am to 11:30 am. This is an opportunity to bring the community together to discuss concerns and Zimmer hopes to get answers to questions.

In Bob Zimmer’s January 21, 2019, Weekly Report, he shares that the promised public meetings with the Government have been cancelled, and future plans regarding the Caribou are still unknown. He goes on to say this could have an effect on our region, economically and recreationally.

Zimmer applauds those that have written and called Federal and Provincial Ministers involved in the file. He shares, our region and residents have a right to be heard. The lack of transparency that continues to surround these Caribou Recovery Plans is deeply troubling.

Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre Fort St. John

11308 Alaska Road
Fort St. John, BC V1J5T5

