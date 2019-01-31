Burning planned this winter in Site C project areas

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be doing their clearing and debris management in various Site C project areas.

Merchantable trees of sufficient size, quality and volume that are suitable for harvest will be hauled to local mills. The remaining wood waste may be chipped, mulched, spread as coarse woody debris or burned on site.

Burning is expected to take place in the following areas over several months this winter and spring when venting windows are available:

Along the Highway 29 realignment area at Halfway River.

Along the reservoir on both banks of the Peace River: Moberly River drainage area; lower and eastern reservoir areas (from the dam site to Cache Creek); middle reservoir area (from Cache Creek to Halfway River).

At sections of the 75-kilometre transmission line right-of-way between the Site C dam site and the Peace Canyon Dam.

At the Portage Mountain and West Pine quarries.

Burning takes place during weather periods known as venting windows. These are periods with the right weather conditions to disperse smoke, as set by the Ministry of Environment.

BC Hydro and our contractors will plan and monitor burning carefully, including the timing, size and location of the wood piles, and the smoke being emitted. We will comply with regulatory requirements and BC Hydro’s Site C Smoke Management Plan.

