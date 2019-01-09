Busy January for Inconnu Swim Club

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This weekend is a Prospect Camp. It’s a Swim BC selection camp, in which five of our swimmers have been chosen to attend. Griffin Terrier-Smith, Cole Crook, Owen Lang, Eric Louie, and Cameron Louie. It’s this weekend, Jan 12-13 in Prince George.

Next weekend, January 19-20 is the Regional Camp. It’s also a selection camp, for younger swimmers 13&U. We have six swimmers attending. Frankie Woods, Zara Schwartz, Nate Rogers, Rylan Pomeroy, Viggo Pedersen, and Christopher Kollar.

That same weekend, Jan 19-20 we have some swimmers heading to Peace River for a swim meet.

The following weekend, Jan 26-27, we are heading to Grande Prairie for Winterfest.

We then get a small break until The Tier 1 Provincials in Vancouver, February 22-24, 2019.