Participants at the Sadownik Memorial Swim Meet on December 1. The Swim Meet ran from Nov 30 to Dec 2 at the North Peace Leisure Pool. Photo by Scott Brooks
Sports

Busy January for Inconnu Swim Club

Norah Vogan
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.  – This weekend is a Prospect Camp. It’s a Swim BC selection camp, in which five of our swimmers have been chosen to attend. Griffin Terrier-Smith, Cole Crook, Owen Lang, Eric Louie, and Cameron Louie. It’s this weekend, Jan 12-13 in Prince George.

Next weekend, January 19-20 is the Regional Camp. It’s also a selection camp, for younger swimmers 13&U. We have six swimmers attending. Frankie Woods, Zara Schwartz, Nate Rogers, Rylan Pomeroy, Viggo Pedersen, and Christopher Kollar.
That same weekend, Jan 19-20 we have some swimmers heading to Peace River for a swim meet.
The following weekend, Jan 26-27, we are heading to Grande Prairie for Winterfest.
We then get a small break until The Tier 1 Provincials in Vancouver, February 22-24, 2019.
Author

Norah Vogan
