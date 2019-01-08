Another Caribou Recovery Discussion Postponed

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The scheduled Caribou Recovery Discussion hosted by the Resource Municipalities Coalition for January 11th, 2019 has been postponed.

This discussion was an opportunity for the Provincial Government and First Nation leaders to come together and to speak to Caribou Protection. A roundtable discussion would follow this conversation and would be based on the plan discussed to find a balance between protecting Central Caribou herds and economic development. Following the roundtable discussion would be a panel discussion with Government, First Nations and other Stakeholders regarding the findings of the roundtable discussion to be able to provide recommendations for a Private Members Bill for our MLA’s and MP to address.

The West Moberly and Saulteau First Nations are willing to have an open discussion with Stakeholders as soon as all sides are willing. At this time, without a draft agreement in place, the Federal Government and Provincial Government prefer to not discuss this issue.

With this in mind, the Coalition felt it best to postpone the Caribou Recovery Discussion.

The Resource Municipalities Coalition is working to develop Private Members Bills that focus on a process with respect to future dialogue concerning issues that impact our region and continuing to work with Government, First Nations and industries to promote the interests of our communities.

To learn more about the Resource Municipalities Coalition CLICK HERE