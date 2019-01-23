-16 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photo Credit: Fish &  Wildlife Compensation
Home News Caribou Recovery public consultation to start in February
NewsRegional

Caribou Recovery public consultation to start in February

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Province has agreed to start public consultation in February for the Caribou Recovery Program.

In a press release, the Peace River Regional District says they, along with Concerned Residents for Caribou Recovery met with the Provincial Ministers of Environment, Forests and Lands on January 23 at the B.C. Natural Resource Forum.

The release says the meeting concluded with a commitment from the Province to initiate public and stakeholder engagement in early February on the draft Partnership Agreement to recover caribou in the Peace Region.

- Advertisement -

According to the District, as part of the engagement, the Province committed to sharing data and analyses on potential impacts of Agreement and made a commitment to work with the Regional District on the evaluating impacts of the Agreement on Peace communities.

The District says the Agreement will not be finalized until engagement is complete and potential impacts on communities and workers are understood.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleWar Amps 2019 Key Tags have been mailed out to BC Residents

RECENT STORIES

News

War Amps 2019 Key Tags have been mailed out to BC Residents

Tracy Teves -
OTTAWA, ONT - The War Amps embark on their second century of service, 2019 key tags are being mailed...
Read more
News

District of Taylor to replace aging fire engine

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor Fire Department is looking at options to replace its aging Engine 11.At a...
Read more
News

Bob Zimmer hosts Northern BC Caribou Closures Town Hall

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It has been two months since Bob Zimmer, local representatives and stakeholders began raising...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Rosenberger speaks about Immigration at Chamber of Commerce Luncheon

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon on January 22 focusing on Immigration for B.C.’s Future.The...

BC Liquor Stores delivering cheer with the Share-a-Bear Program

Good results for local Long Track Skaters at Championships

Trudeau says he and Saskatchewan premier talking despite carbon tax differences

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.