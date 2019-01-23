Caribou Recovery public consultation to start in February

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Province has agreed to start public consultation in February for the Caribou Recovery Program.

In a press release, the Peace River Regional District says they, along with Concerned Residents for Caribou Recovery met with the Provincial Ministers of Environment, Forests and Lands on January 23 at the B.C. Natural Resource Forum.

The release says the meeting concluded with a commitment from the Province to initiate public and stakeholder engagement in early February on the draft Partnership Agreement to recover caribou in the Peace Region.

According to the District, as part of the engagement, the Province committed to sharing data and analyses on potential impacts of Agreement and made a commitment to work with the Regional District on the evaluating impacts of the Agreement on Peace communities.

The District says the Agreement will not be finalized until engagement is complete and potential impacts on communities and workers are understood.