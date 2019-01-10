Cause of January 8 power outage confirmed

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has confirmed the cause of the Fort St. John power outage that took place on January 8.

Bob Gammer, Northern Community Relations for B.C. Hydro, says the cause of the outage was due to a bird getting in contact with the electrical substation.

“The brief outage was caused by a bird contacting equipment in the Fort St. John Substation. They touch two pieces of equipment and cause a path of electricity between those pieces and, boom, it causes an outage.”

- Advertisement -

Power was out briefly starting at 2:41 p.m. and was back in operation by 2:46 p.m.

Areas affected included South of 115th AVE, North of 79th AVE, West of 78th ST, East of 108th ST.

Close to 9,000 customers were affected by the outage.

For information on power outages, you can visit B.C. Hydro’s website.