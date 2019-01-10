-17 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, January 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Fort St. John substation Photo: by Jessica Fedigan
Home News Cause of January 8 power outage confirmed
News

Cause of January 8 power outage confirmed

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has confirmed the cause of the Fort St. John power outage that took place on January 8.

Bob Gammer, Northern Community Relations for B.C. Hydro, says the cause of the outage was due to a bird getting in contact with the electrical substation.

“The brief outage was caused by a bird contacting equipment in the Fort St. John Substation. They touch two pieces of equipment and cause a path of electricity between those pieces and, boom, it causes an outage.”

- Advertisement -

Power was out briefly starting at 2:41 p.m. and was back in operation by 2:46 p.m.

Areas affected included South of 115th AVE, North of 79th AVE, West of 78th ST, East of 108th ST.

Close to 9,000 customers were affected by the outage.

For information on power outages, you can visit B.C. Hydro’s website.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleTrudeau touts controversial pipeline project in speech to supporters in B.C.
Next articleWet’suwet’en strike tentative deal with RCMP allowing access to prevent raid

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Wet’suwet’en strike tentative deal with RCMP allowing access to prevent raid

Canadian Press -
HOUSTON, B.C. - Hereditary leaders of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation have reached a tentative deal with RCMP, quelling some...
Read more
Canadian Press

Trudeau touts controversial pipeline project in speech to supporters in B.C.

Canadian Press -
KAMLOOPS, B.C. _ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted the benefits of a liquefied natural gas project that's at the...
Read more
Canadian Press

TSX positive streak continues as oil prices rise and Bank of Canada helps loonie

Canadian Press -
TORONTO, O.N. - Canada's main stock index posted its strongest four-day gain in three years Wednesday as it was propelled...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

City of Fort St. John Council reviews draft operating budget

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John presented Council with the draft operating budget for 2019 at a Committee of the...

Eyes turn to second barrier in British Columbia pipeline dispute

Site C Employment numbers drop in November

Fort St John Flyers visited High Prairie Regals on Saturday

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.