Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on Immigration for BC’s Future

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The upcoming Chamber Luncheon will host Katie Rosenberger, Executive Director of the Affiliation of Multicultural Societies and Service Agencies (AMSSA) on the need to strengthen newcomer integration.

The BC Provincial Association will share how they help to strengthen member agencies and stakeholders who serve newcomers and build culturally inclusive communities with the knowledge, resources and support.

After an extensive consultation period in November 2017, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada released its multi-year Immigration Levels Plan. This plan is to help be proactive in determining service and market integration needs by impact settlement and integration programming. Yet it was clear that BC lacked planning in regards to the integration of newcomers.

Employment in BC increased at a faster pace than at the national level which enabled BC’s labour force to expand by 74,700 persons in 2016 and 68,400 persons in 2017, to reach a labour force of 2.6 million people.

Shared in the promotion information from the Chamber, according to the Economic Insight no. 81, Recent Economic Developments in British Columbia, Immigration, particularly to Vancouver, accounted for 50% of the overall labour force increase in 2016.

The promotion information goes on to share that the 2018 BC Labour Market Outlook forecasts 903,000 job openings between 2018 and 2028 with 68% of these openings occurring due to retirement and 32% due to the creation of new jobs.

It is estimated that 27% of these vacancies will need to be filled by 24,300 immigrants each year. The 2018 BC Labour Market Outlook estimates that 77% of the 903,000 jobs that need to be filled by 2028 will require at least some form of post-secondary education or training.

The need for a highly qualified workforce requires a commitment from BC to provide job-readiness training and industry-specific language training for newcomers. Their innovative ideas and diverse perspectives can contribute significantly to existing structures, according to the Conference Board of Canada

The AMSSA released a report September 2018 calling for action from the Government of BC to increase support for the integration of newcomers. The report provides a series of significant recommendations for investments into BC’s immigration integration system.

Immigration for BC’s Future

Tuesday, January 22, 2019

11:45 am – 1:00 pm

Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre

11308 Alaska Road