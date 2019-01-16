Chetwynd businesses feeling financial pressure due to work camps

CHETWYND, B.C. – Chetwynd Council rejected an application for a 166 person expansion to an existing work camp within the District of Chetwynd.

After a meeting hosted by the Pomeroy Inn & Suites, local business owners came together to speak about the Council at a meeting held this week after an application was submitted to expand a work camp by another 166 persons.

The application submitted by Flite Camp & Catering Inc to Council, concerned business owners. With the potential economic impact of more work camps, how this could affect business owners shared the local hospitality industry as they spoke about the situation.

Naomi Larson, Executive Director of the Chetwynd Chamber of Commerce, says the Chamber has not taken an official stand regarding the matter yet “we are here to support our businesses.”

Each business attending the meeting did report a decline in their businesses which they attribute to possible clientele going to use the work camp amenities rather than supporting the local economy by using business in the area.

In 2017 the District of Chetwynd agreed to open camps within their limits whereas Dawson Creek other communities do not.

Peace FM reports from the January, 14th Council Meeting;

“The meeting closed with a discussion and vote in regards to a Temporary Use Permit. The motion would permit Flite Camp & Catering Inc. to set up an additional 166 person work camp in the Industrial Subdivision for a period of up to three years.

Tasha Sheppard, Manager of the Pomeroy Inn & Suites, questioned the need for this work camp as Council has already approved two other work camps with the capacity to accommodate 416 people.

Dave Milner from Flite Camp & Catering spoke in defence of the motion, stating that the camp is necessary due to the upcoming pipeline and hydro projects which will require more beds in the town.

Councillor Weisgerber expressed concern for how this could impact accommodations for tourists.

The motion to add an additional camp in town was defeated.”