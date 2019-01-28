Chetwynd resident flown to burn unit

CHETWYND, B.C. – The Chetwynd Fire Department and B.C. Ambulance responded to a home after a resident suffered serious burns.

According to Peace FM, at about 11:30 p.m. on January 27, the Chetwynd Fire Department & the unit crew of the BC ambulance responded to a residence in the Dokkie area. The person received serious burns when he opened the firebox of his wood stove.

The resident was taken to the hospital and will be flown to a burn unit as soon as possible.

The fire department encourages everyone to use extreme caution when using wood stoves or, for that matter, any heat or ignition source. Also, at this time of year, please keep your chimneys clean to prevent your home from being destroyed by a chimney fire.