Child Development Centre Seeks Performers for 45th Talent Show

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – The Child Development Centre (CDC) is seeking Performers for their upcoming Talent Show on Friday, March 8th, 2019 at 6 pm.

If you have a talent or know of a group that might be looking for some extra exposure, sign up at the CDC before February 28th to participate in the 45th Annual CDC Talent Show.

The CDC is wanting to get back to their variety show roots as they are seeking performers of all kinds to participate in the show to help meet the fundraising goal of $100,000.

Fundraising efforts for this year are to ‘Upgrade the Fort’ these are items for the CDC that are not funded, such as;

sound panels for the gym

a new phone system

an intercom system for our observation rooms

therapy swing installations and mortgage reduction

Performers are asked to collect a minimum of $50 in pledges on behalf of the CDC.

Interested applicants can find the Performer Sign-Up Sheet by clicking HERE



There are paper copies of the Performer Sign-Up Sheet available here at the CDC.

Once the performer completes the sign-up sheets, the CDC assigns them a unique pledge sheet number with a companion sheet to collect pledges on.

For more information contact Crystal at 250-785-3200 or [email protected]