City Council approves rezoning of land for the Anglican Church
News

City Council approves rezoning of land for the Anglican Church

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Council approved the rezoning application for the Anglican Church to return the designation of the land from Institutional to Low-Density Residential.

At the public hearing held January 14th, 2019 during the Council Meeting, Council approved the Zoning Amendment for 8907 – 112 Avenue which is the land owned by the Anglican Church.

“Two years previous this property had changed its zoning from residential to institutional in order to build a Church on the land. At the time of purchase, no one caught there was a ‘building scheme’ attached to the land, and it could not be removed.” says Bishop Lehmann

Now that zoning has been put back to its original state the church will sell the property and is looking forward to finding another piece of land in FSJ and building there.

To read more about the Anglican Church and the selling of their land CLICK HERE 

