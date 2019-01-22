City hosting Parent & Tot Tuesdays skating program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Recreation is hosting Parent & Tot Tuesdays.

Parent & Tots Tuesdays is a drop-in session for parents to skate with their toddlers and get skating tips from an instructor.

This is a drop-in program, and there will be an instructor on the ice to set up stations, toys, and games to help toddlers learn motor skills to succeed on the ice.

The City says all parents/guardians must pay their drop-in fee and go on the ice with their children. Helmets are mandatory for children and highly recommended for parents. Pay your drop-in fee of $4.25, at the Visitor Centre, before heading up to the Oval.

Parent & Tot Tuesdays is open to youth 1 to 5 years of age, accompanied by a parent or guardian 16 years and older.

Parent & Tot Tuesdays takes place from January 22 to March 12, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Oval located in the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

For more information, you can call the City’s Recreation Department at 250-785-4592 or visit the Recreation website.