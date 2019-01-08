City hosts Family Fun at the Mathews Park Frostival

FORT ST. JOHN B.C – The City of Fort St John hosted once more the annual Mathews Park Frostival, celebrating winter with warm hot chocolate and the return of the Mathews Park Skating Loop.

With the opening of the Mathews Park Oval, the City made sure to have skates available for rent through Hard Edge Sports Skate shop. The City also provided as many comforts as possible for Frostival goers, such as a number of propane-fueled fires, smore-kits for roasting on said fires, and plenty of hot cocoa to go around. Water was also provided by Save On Foods for the active skaters.

The City also had prizes available for children and adults alike, the children’s prizes featuring a variety of toys, and the adult prizes featuring a diverse set of items, from snowshoes to a hot dog toaster.

After the success of the Frostival, Fort St John now looks forward to its next big winter event, the High On Ice Festival, occurring from February 15th-18th.

The Matthews Park Skating Oval is now ready and open from dawn until dusk.