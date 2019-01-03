City is seeking more partners for the upcoming High on Ice Festival

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City is in the process of planning their biggest event, the High on Ice Winter Festival and is seeking more partners to keep growing this annual event.

The Festival is one of the main ways that the City encourages the public to get out and embrace winter. Although the festival is centred around ice carving, there is also a variety of winter-themed activities that are available to the public at little or no cost.

It is the City’s goal to continue diversifying the event by offering new activities and generate excitement and awareness for the festival as well as engaging local businesses to help generate excitement and participation.

Some of the ways a business can get involved in the festival are;

Volunteer to run an event during the festival weekend (either at Centennial Park or at your establishment)

Donate in-kind materials

Donate funds to a volunteer group running a community event (ie. Cross Country Skiing, Face painting, Hot Chocolate, etc.) – we can connect you to our volunteers!

Decorate your storefront with a winter theme

Celebrate the event at your business by having a contest, prize giveaways or special pro motion

Hand out “High on Ice Winter Festival” promotional material (brochures programs, posters, coasters, coffee sleeves, etc.)

Share our website link ( fortstjohn.ca/ice ) or Facebook posts and events.

The City wants to celebrate and promote what you are doing at your establishment.

By contacting the City they have the resources such as prize materials/giveaways, promotional material, as well as using their platforms to share your business for partnering up with them.

For questions or collaboration ideas contact; Marissa Jordan, Recreation Programmer

250.794.3262

To view, the Partnership Brochure CLICK HERE