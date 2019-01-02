5.6 C
City of Dawson Creek's Kindness Meters
News

City of Dawson Creek’s Kindness Meters

Tracy Teves
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City in partnership with TransCanada run the Kindness Meter Initiative, a program that operates parking meters that collect donations for those in need.

In April of 2016, the Kindness Meter Initiative was launched between the City of Dawson Creek and in partnership with TransCanada. The Kindness Meters are specially refurbished parking meters that are located in four locations around Dawson Creek.

Every year, two non-profit organizations that provide assistance to those in need within the City of Dawson Creek can apply to be apart of receiving funds from the Kindness Meters through an application process.

The total amount of funds collected from the special meters are then matched by TransCanada and then given to the chosen groups for their specified time frame.

The selection process is as follows;

  •  Applications from eligible groups are accepted by the Administration Department of the City, from non-profit organizations on a continuing basis.
  • Two groups are selected for each one year donation period by way of a draw, made in
    January of each year.
  • Funds collected from all meters are combined at the end of the donation period and
    evenly distributed amongst the selected groups
There is still time before this January 10th City Council meeting, to apply for your group.

To get an Application CLICK HERE 

 












