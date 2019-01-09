City of Fort St. John launches a new website

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City has launched a new website to improve usability, functionality and transparency for users of the site.

The City shared there was an identified need for an updated redeveloped website wanting it easier for people to find what they are looking for and the new website will provide this.

The redeveloped website has new features and improvements that provide information to users in an easier to understand format such as;

Fully responsive design compatible with all major browsers

Updated design and improved navigation system

Ability to view active development applications

Site-wide search and improve accessibility functions

Community event calendar

“The new website is much more visually appealing and user-friendly. In addition to improving transparency, the new site will help ensure our citizens receive the best service possible,” stated Mayor Lori Ackerman.

Ryan Harvey, Communications Coordinator shares, “It was quite a process, this is a completely brand new backend, we completely moved away from the other website and redeveloped from the ground up.” He goes on to share that the City changed the architecture of the website and the placement of the pages on the site to help residents look for information.

The Budget for the new website was $75,000 which was set in 2017 and all the images seen on the site are local content.

Residents who currently subscribe for newsletters and updates will receive an email asking to confirm their subscription on the redeveloped site.