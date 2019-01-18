City of FSJ and North Peace Gymnastics to host annual Dodgeball Tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Recreation and North Peace Gymnastics Association is holding their Annual Adult Dodgeball Tournament on February 16.

This annual event is in conjunction with the High on Ice Winter Fest.

This event includes prizes, concession, costumes, beer gardens and raffle draws. Registration fee is $120 per team, and each team can have a maximum of eight players, with a minimum of six players.

Indoor or clean shoes are a requirement, all other equipment is provided.

Registration must be done in person at the Visitor Centre in the Pomeroy Sport Centre, and the registration deadline is February 1, 2019, at 4:30 p.m.

This Tournament is for participants 18 years and older.

The Annual Adult Dodgeball Tournament is taking place on February 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Kids Arena.

For more information, you can call 250-785-4592 or email [email protected].