News

City’s Christmas Tree Pick-Up

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. –  A reminder the City’s Annual Christmas Tree pick up is this Saturday, January 5th, 2019.

If you are looking for ways to dispose of your real Christmas Tree, Saturday, January 5, 2019, Volunteers will be out collecting trees in city limits all day. The City asks that you have your tree out at your curb in an accessible spot by 8 am.

For those that wish to drop of their own tree or require more time, you can do that at the Grounds Building; 9312 – 111 St from January 5-13th, 2019.

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
