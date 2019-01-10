-14.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, January 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A view of the L3 gulley, which drains all of the land north of Site C between the Old Fort Road and the 269 Road, near the Worker Accommodation Lodge on August 22, 2018. Photo by Chris Newton
Home News Clearing and debris management underway at Site C Project areas
NewsSite C

Clearing and debris management underway at Site C Project areas

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has announced that clearing and debris management is underway in various Site C project areas.

B.C. Hydro says good quality wood will be sent to local mills, while the debris will either be mulched, chipped, or burned on site.

“Merchantable trees of sufficient size, quality and volume that are suitable for harvest will be hauled to local mills. The remaining wood waste may be chipped, mulched, spread as coarse woody debris or burned on site.”

- Advertisement -

Burning is expected to take place in the following areas over several months this winter and spring when venting windows are available:

  • Along the Highway 29 realignment area at Halfway River.
  • Along the reservoir on both banks of the Peace River: Moberly River drainage area; lower and eastern reservoir areas (from the dam site to Cache Creek); middle reservoir area (from Cache Creek to Halfway River).
  • At sections of the 75-kilometre transmission line right-of-way between the Site C dam site and the Peace Canyon Dam.
  • At the Portage Mountain and West Pine quarries.

Burning takes place during weather periods known as venting windows. These are periods with the right weather conditions to disperse smoke, as set by the Ministry of Environment.

More information can be found on the Site C Project’s website.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP execute search warrant finding large quantity of illegal items
Next articleCrew Energy releases operations update for Northeast BC

RECENT STORIES

News

Peter Vandergugten, long time City Council Alderman passed away

Tracy Teves -
MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. - At 82 years of age, Peter Vandergugten passes away after his fourth battle with Cancer. Steve...
Read more
Energy News

Crew Energy releases operations update for Northeast BC

Scott Brooks -
CALGARY, A.B. - Crew Energy Inc. has recently released its operations update which includes drilling in Northeast B.C. Crew Energy...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP execute search warrant finding large quantity of illegal items

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - On January 8, 2019, Grande Prairie RCMP executed a search warrant on an apartment on the...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Grande Prairie RCMP execute search warrant finding large quantity of illegal...

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - On January 8, 2019, Grande Prairie RCMP executed a search warrant on an apartment on the west side of the city...

Prime minister pleased tensions are easing at site of B.C. pipeline...

Talks continue to break impasse over pipeline construction in northern B.C.

Influenza activity increasing in Northern BC; vaccine still widely available

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.