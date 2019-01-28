Coastal GasLink to host Regional Economic Summit Series

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Coastal GasLink is hosting a Regional Economic Summit Series in Fort St. John on January 30.

This Summit is the second of five Regional Economic Summits with the intentions of connecting local businesses and job seekers to opportunities with CGL Prime Contractors and their subcontractors.

The Summit will include Surerus Murphy Joint Venture, Civeo Corporation, 4 Evergreen Resources LP, M&M Resources Inc., Black Diamond Cygnus LP, and Dakii Services Ltd.

- Advertisement -

The Regional Economic Summit Series is taking place this Wednesday, January 30, at 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

For more information, and to register your name, you can contact Cara Vickers by email at [email protected].