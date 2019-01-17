Council Briefs; Discretionary Grants, Pump Station Grant and more

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This past session of the City Council held on January 14th covered several topics including.

City Council approved requests and recommendations in the areas of Correspondence, Reports from City Manager and Administration as well as Bylaws.

Correspondence

10.1 – Legislative Assembly of British Columbia – Call for Written Submissions – Ride Hailing Services

REQUEST: On November 27, 2018, the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia authorized the all-party Select Standing Committee on Crown Corporations to conduct an inquiry into transportation network services (ride-hailing services).

The Committee’s Terms of Reference specifies that the Committee may only consider input on four areas of regulation. As part of its work, the Committee would like to invite you to provide a written submission focused on any or all of the following four topics;

– What criteria should be considered when establishing boundaries?

– How should regulations balance the supply of service with consumer demand, including the application of the Passenger Transportation Board’s current public convenience and necessity regime as it pertains to transportation network services?

– What criteria should be considered when establishing price and fare regimes that balance

affordability with reasonable business rates of return for service providers?

– What class of drivers’ licence should be required for ride-hailing drivers to ensure a robust safety regime without creating an undue barrier for drivers?

To participate, written submission to be received by Friday, February 1, 2019.

For further details of the letter CLICK HERE

DECISION: Council agreed to write a letter

10.3 – Alaska Highway Community – Appointment to Board of Directors

REQUESTS: The Alaska Highway Community Society (AHCS), invited the City of Fort St John to appoint a representative and alternate (from Council, staff or the public) to the Alaska Highway Community Society Board of Directors for a two-year term. As a Board member, your community works with other Northeastern BC local governments and partners to pursue the organization’s goal, which is to work together as a “single community” to focus on the development of the Alaska Highway. Representation by Heather Sjoblom, a past Board member with Tourism Fort St John has been appreciated.

For further details of the letter CLICK HERE

DECISION: Council referred this to the Tourism Board and Council said if the Tourism Board could refer a couple of people, Council could appoint them.

Reports from the City Manager and Administration

Administration Report No. 0004/19 – Ratification of Council Survey Poll – TrueNorth Business Forum

RECOMMENDATION: The recommendation was Councillor Hansen be authorized to attend the TrueNorthBusiness Forum in Prince George, BC on January 22, 2019, and the approximate cost of $250.00 be allocated to the Council Travel Account.

Request for Decision by Director of Legislative and Administrative Services CLICK HERE

DECISION: Council Approved

Administration Report No. 0007/19 – North East Native Advancing Society – Application for Discretionary Grant – Tradeshow/Career Forum and Awards/Recognition Dinner

RECOMMENDATION: The recommendation was Council approve a Discretionary Grant in the amount of $1,000 to the North East Native Advancing Society (NENAS) to assist with costs to host a Tradeshow/Career Forum and Awards/Recognition Dinner on February 7, 2019, in Fort St. John, BC.

Request for Decision by Director of Legislative and Administrative Services CLICK HERE

DECISION: Council’s recommendation to approve the $1000 is subject to if the Regional District already gave funds.

Administration Report No. 0008/19 – Grant Application – High Lift Pump Station Back-Up Power Supply

RECOMMENDATION: The recommendation was Council supports the grant application to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – Rural and Northern Communities Program, for the installation of an emergency backup power supply generator and associated works at the High Lift Pump Station, and Council authorizes the use of water reserve funds for the City’s portion of the funding if the grant is successful.

Request for Decision by General Manager of Integrated Services CLICK HERE

DECISION: Council Approved

Bylaw

Administration Report No. 0003/19 – Fees and Charges Amendment Bylaw No. 2432, 2019

RECOMMENDATION: Fees and Charges Amendment Bylaw No. 2432, 2019 be introduced. The Fire Department has been providing fire service incident reports to individuals and companies for many years free of charge. The types of incident reports vary – from motor vehicle incidents, medical calls, structure or motor vehicle fires.

Recommendation by Director of Legislative and Administrative Services CLICK HERE

DECISION: Council Approved