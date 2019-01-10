Crew Energy releases operations update for Northeast BC

CALGARY, A.B. – Crew Energy Inc. has recently released its operations update which includes drilling in Northeast B.C.

Crew Energy has two drilling rigs currently working in Northeast B.C.

Crew says one rig is drilling the last well on a six-well pad (at the 4-21 location) directly south of their recently completed 15-20 wells in the Ultra Condensate Rich area.

This rig will then be moved to drill a four well UCR pad directly north of the 15-20 location at 3-32; where lateral lengths are planned at over 3,000 metres.

The second rig is drilling a lease retention well at Attachie before moving to drill an exploratory horizontal well approximately 18 kilometres northwest of Crew’s UCR area, to delineate Crew’s liquids-rich play in the area.

The Company says they have continued to refine a number of variables in their drilling operations to improve efficiencies and have seen a 35 percent reduction in costs per metre of lateral length drilled.

According to Crew Energy, they continue to trial different lateral lengths, fluid systems, drill bits and downhole assemblies in order to optimize efficiencies.