Dawson Creek RCMP arrest suspects following vehicle theft

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – On Monday, January 21, 2019, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Dawson Creek RCMP responded to a theft of motor vehicle. Investigation into this theft led police to the 212 Rd.

Police located the vehicle and when the police attempted to stop the vehicle, the male suspect driver ditched the vehicle and fled on foot. A second stolen vehicle which was following a short distance behind narrowly missed a Dawson Creek Police Service Dog member.

The suspect attempted to evade arrest, however, was quickly taken into custody with the help of the police dog.

The driver of the first vehicle was tracked by the canine unit for several kilometres before being located and was taken into custody without incident.

Two adult males from Alberta remain in custody and appear in Dawson Creek Provincial Court for several offences.