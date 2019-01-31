-18.7 C
Fort St. John
Friday, February 1, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Source RCMP
Home News Dawson Creek seeking assistance in locating wanted woman
News

Dawson Creek seeking assistance in locating wanted woman

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a woman wanted for several offences, including Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Assault with a Weapon Forcible Confinement, Uttering Threats, Possession of Stolen Property and Breach of Recognizance.

KINNEAR is described as:
• Caucasian female
• 31 years old
• 165 cm (5’ 5”)
• 72 kg (159 lbs)
• Blonde hair
• Hazel eyes
If located, contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area.  Do not confront KINNEAR.
If you have any information about KINNEAR or where she might be, please contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at (250) 787-3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477
- Advertisement -

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Previous articleFort St John Huskies have two games this weekend
Next articleNPSS Grizzlies Senior Basketball teams to play in tournaments this weekend

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Interim injunction against Wet’suwet’en members not going away soon: lawyer

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A lawyer for members of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation who oppose a natural gas pipeline through...
Read more
Energy News

Pembina Pipeline Corporation approves phase eight of Peace Pipeline Expansion

Scott Brooks -
CALGARY, A.B. - Pembina Pipeline Corporation has announced that it has approved an additional expansion of its Peace Pipeline system. Pembina...
Read more
News

Blizzard warning issued for the Pine Pass

Adam Reaburn -
CHETWYND, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning for the Pine Pass. The warning says the area is...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Burning planned this winter in Site C project areas

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be doing their clearing and debris management in various Site C project areas. Merchantable trees of sufficient...

NEBC Yukon Trackers in Calgary this weekend for IHA

Child Development Centre Seeks Performers for 45th Talent Show

Ministry broadens hiring credentials for new frontline workers

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.