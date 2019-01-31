Dawson Creek seeking assistance in locating wanted woman

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a woman wanted for several offences, including Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Assault with a Weapon Forcible Confinement, Uttering Threats, Possession of Stolen Property and Breach of Recognizance.

KINNEAR is described as:

• Caucasian female

• 31 years old

• 165 cm (5’ 5”)

• 72 kg (159 lbs)

• Blonde hair

• Hazel eyes

If located, contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area. Do not confront KINNEAR.

If you have any information about KINNEAR or where she might be, please contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at (250) 787-3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477